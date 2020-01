Niches - Grand Mosque

In the north and south corridors of the perimeter of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque are many niches. Each niche represents specific themes and styles from the Arab Islamic eras and countries from Spain to Central Asia. Not one niche is the same. However, in one part of the north hall way there are several looking almost identical. Difference is in color and it is fun to look for it. Can you spot the difference between picture 3 and 6, and between 4 and 8?