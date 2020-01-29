Previous
Next
Avenue Mall by ingrid01
Photo 2019

Avenue Mall

Yesterday my dad called that he received and loved the photo book I made after their visit. On the first day of their visit we visited a mall as I needed some groceries (and grocery shops are in the mall.. not very handy, but anyway). My mom loved the shops, but my dad was stunned by the building and especially the dome of the mall. As that time I didn't think about taking pictures, but when putting the book together and needed a background picture, so I went back and took some. I liked this one best.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise