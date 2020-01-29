Avenue Mall

Yesterday my dad called that he received and loved the photo book I made after their visit. On the first day of their visit we visited a mall as I needed some groceries (and grocery shops are in the mall.. not very handy, but anyway). My mom loved the shops, but my dad was stunned by the building and especially the dome of the mall. As that time I didn't think about taking pictures, but when putting the book together and needed a background picture, so I went back and took some. I liked this one best.