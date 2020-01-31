Sign up
Photo 2021
The outside field
This is the outside field. Two out of 3 days the girls played here. The boys played in the stadium. Obviously everybody likes the stadium better, but I quite liked the view with the mosque in the background...
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
photos
followers
following
Views
0
365
iPhone 7
1st February 2020 9:10am
Public
view
field
soccer
finished
sport
footbal
