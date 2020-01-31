Previous
Next
The outside field by ingrid01
Photo 2021

The outside field

This is the outside field. Two out of 3 days the girls played here. The boys played in the stadium. Obviously everybody likes the stadium better, but I quite liked the view with the mosque in the background...
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise