Reflections...

On the last day of the tournament there is a ceremony and a banquet for the players, so it was already dark when I went to pick my player up. Standing in front of the traffic light, I managed to take a picture in my mirror. The picture was taken with my phone and is very confusing, because there are many reflections. Obviously what you see in the mirror, but also the speedometer and in the right top corner is a car reflected in my car. Originally this was taken in color, but for the Flash of Red I made it B&W and actually like this a lot more as the colors are really distracting.