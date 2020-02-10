Previous
Next
Reflections... by ingrid01
Photo 2031

Reflections...

On the last day of the tournament there is a ceremony and a banquet for the players, so it was already dark when I went to pick my player up. Standing in front of the traffic light, I managed to take a picture in my mirror. The picture was taken with my phone and is very confusing, because there are many reflections. Obviously what you see in the mirror, but also the speedometer and in the right top corner is a car reflected in my car. Originally this was taken in color, but for the Flash of Red I made it B&W and actually like this a lot more as the colors are really distracting.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise