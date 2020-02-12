Previous
Next
Wooden door by ingrid01
Photo 2033

Wooden door

During our Tuesday Trips and Travel hike we came in a little village and there were a few old wooden doors. The doors are just amazing. It is a pity that they are not well maintained. A little paint/varnish could do wonders.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise