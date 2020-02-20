Sign up
Photo 2041
Dinner
This will be part of our dinner tonight. The fridge is almost empty and I'm still thinking what to do with it. For the flash of red still life.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
food
,
vegetables
,
for2020
Lou Ann
ace
They make a nice still life and will be good diced up and cooked together.
February 20th, 2020
