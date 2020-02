The Indian Art Palace

A friend took me to this store. Downstairs they have fabric and some ribbon. Upstairs they have bed-sheets, table cloths and some clothes. I love sewing and visited many fabric stores, but this was the first one where they didn't have fabric on rolls.

We'll go back as my friend wants to learn how to sew and I'm happy to help! You might see some of these fabrics in color for rainbow March ;)