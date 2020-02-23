Look-through

My daughter came home with head lice (week runs from Sunday - Thursday), so I walked to the pharmacy for the special shampoo through the little shopping center close by and spotted this arch and couldn't resist a picture.

We treated her head and notified the school as that is the only place she could have picked them up...

A mom told me her daughter didn't have them now, but that they went through months of head lice in elementary school a few years back. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that this is just a one off and they are controlled quickly.