Look-through by ingrid01
Photo 2044

Look-through

My daughter came home with head lice (week runs from Sunday - Thursday), so I walked to the pharmacy for the special shampoo through the little shopping center close by and spotted this arch and couldn't resist a picture.
We treated her head and notified the school as that is the only place she could have picked them up...
A mom told me her daughter didn't have them now, but that they went through months of head lice in elementary school a few years back. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that this is just a one off and they are controlled quickly.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
