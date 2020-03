A camera and a nose...

Tomorrow will be the last hike with the moms of my kids school because it is getting too hot already. We will be going for an easy hike and a swim, so I was checking the battery of my fairly new underwater camera. Then thought it would be fun for my calendar as today is red. I put it outside on a little table in order to take a picture when Dino came to help... I have pictures of the camera without him, but quite like this one :)