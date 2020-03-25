Previous
Banana-pencil by ingrid01
Banana-pencil

I had a little play with Photoshop for rainbow-yellow today.
At first my husband and my son didn't get it, so I added the flower. Three pictures were used, which were all taken today.
Ingrid

Peter Dulis ace
very creative ...
March 25th, 2020  
Wendy ace
Rather cool! You are so imaginative ... and have the PS ability to do this!! (I don't!!!)
March 25th, 2020  
