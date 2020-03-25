Sign up
Photo 2075
Banana-pencil
I had a little play with Photoshop for rainbow-yellow today.
At first my husband and my son didn't get it, so I added the flower. Three pictures were used, which were all taken today.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
2
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2075
photos
29
followers
36
following
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th March 2020 11:56am
Tags
yellow
,
banana
,
flower
,
photoshop
,
pencil
,
drawing
,
rainbow2020
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative ...
March 25th, 2020
Wendy
ace
Rather cool! You are so imaginative ... and have the PS ability to do this!! (I don't!!!)
March 25th, 2020
