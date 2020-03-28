Previous
Giant milkweed by ingrid01
Photo 2078

Giant milkweed

Butterflies, or rather the caterpillars love this plant and it was mostly eaten, but recently it started to recover and lucky for me it has purple flowers now - perfect for my rainbow calendar!
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
