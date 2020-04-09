Moon

Taken the night after the full moon. I merged 2 photos together - focus on the moon and one with focus on the palm leaves.

Posting late because my grocery shopping to all morning. Due to the government announcing that from today (April 10th) we are in a complete lock down, many people decided to stock up. I was planning for a long time to go, so me being there was just an unfortunate coincidence.

Anyway, my husband was on conference calls all afternoon, so I stayed out of his way and never uploaded this picture.