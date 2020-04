My Dear Jane Project...

... is not only a quilting project, but also a photo project :)

In October 2019, I made and scanned pictures of all the 169 blocks and put them together in Photoshop. Once I started sewing, I took a pictures of the finished blocks and put them in the right spot to see my progress... I take pictures in batches, so I had a batch of 11 finished yesterday - if I counted well I have only 48 open spaces, or in other words 48 more blocks to go!