My Dear Jane Project - real

And here is what my quilt looks so far in the real world. On one hand I'm happy that I can use the spare bedroom beds for this, but on the other hand I wish my oldest was using one of them. She is doing great and maybe it is even better for her to still be in Texas. That way she is in the same time-zone for university course work and as her friends. When I checked in with her today (morning for me - evening for her) she was watching a movie with friends (Netflix-party). She is still at her university campus (emergency housing) and as her summer plans got cancelled she enrolled now to take 4 subjects online over the summer! I'm super proud, but do miss her...