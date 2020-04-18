Dino

is our dog and is very happy that we are not leaving the house. He is also happy that we are still able to do his normal walks, although we need to get into the habit to do it before 9am (actually rather 8am) or after 7pm because slowly but surely we are getting to the 100F/38C here. The "feels like" passed it already...

As far as I'm aware dogs do not sweat, but he was getting stinky, so today Yelena and I washed him. I have plenty of pictures, but will post one tomorrow because she needs to have a say in it and is already in bed.