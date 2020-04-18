Previous
Next
Dino by ingrid01
Photo 2099

Dino

is our dog and is very happy that we are not leaving the house. He is also happy that we are still able to do his normal walks, although we need to get into the habit to do it before 9am (actually rather 8am) or after 7pm because slowly but surely we are getting to the 100F/38C here. The "feels like" passed it already...
As far as I'm aware dogs do not sweat, but he was getting stinky, so today Yelena and I washed him. I have plenty of pictures, but will post one tomorrow because she needs to have a say in it and is already in bed.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise