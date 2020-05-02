Mexican food!

My kids go to an IB school and my daughter is in 8th grade. With online school the teacher for a class called "Design" thought about letting the kids make dinner - to the parents he wrote that it was in order to get the kids away from the computer. That getting away from the computer was only partly true, because she studied many online recipes and watched cooking videos.

Then yesterday she cooked a 3 course meal (tortilla soup, enchiladas and arroz con leche). It was delicious!

Every step was filmed and now she is busy making a 5 minute video and finally she will need to write a report!

What I also liked was that after hours in the kitchen she cleaned everything up herself - it was part of the project! I like this teacher!