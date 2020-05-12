Sign up
Photo 2123
Hibiscus
Every couple of days a new Hibiscus flower blooms. I'm still trying to capture their beauty a little better and am quite happy with the flower, but should definitely pay attention to the background too.... I don't like the pipe in behind it...
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
flower
,
hibiscus
Wendy
ace
So pretty!
May 13th, 2020
