On my walk

I'm getting a little bored with my garden, so morning I took my small camera with me on my walk with Dino. This plant/weed/flower is seeding and ever time we pass it, Dino is covered in the seeds. Not sure what it is.

For a science project my son had to install a free app and I have it on my phone now too, so I hope to find out tomorrow (if I don't forget)