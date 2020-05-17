Previous
Inception effect by ingrid01
Photo 2128

Inception effect

A little play with Photoshop. I liked the effect, and discovered that it was called after the 2010 movie Inception. I haven't seen the movie yet, but will have a look if it is on Netflix.
The original photo was taken in March at Banda Khairan, Oman when going for a swim the Hike Group. If you look closely at the rocks in front you can find the orange rock I posted in March http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-03-10
And if you want to try this tutorial here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w91TMk34HE
Ingrid

Photo Details

Peter ace
You picked a perfect image for this effect Ingrid its a brilliant result of your editing skill, I did this with a landscape image some time back this is far more effective than mine, Fav:)
May 17th, 2020  
