Dear Jane

In October I started on a Dear Jane quilt. Due to the lock down the whole process was going a lot faster. A few days ago I finished the last of the 169 square blocks. I'm taking a little break from it (that's why you will see some Photoshop projects). When I restart, I will redo a few blocks before putting them together.

Also tagging for patterned on the word of the month list as there is definitely a pattern here :)