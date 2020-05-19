Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2130
Handy!
Another little Photoshop project. I saw this sometime ago in Google and liked it. When I showed my daughter her first reaction was "Eww", but then she was happy to lend me a hand :)
19th May 2020
19th May 20
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2130
photos
33
followers
40
following
583% complete
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
17th May 2020 4:44pm
Tags
hand
,
fingers
,
photoshop
,
signs
Spanner
Excellent - nice work.
May 19th, 2020
