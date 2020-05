Al Khod Caslte - edit

In February the hike group visited the ruins of this castle built about 300 years ago. This is the link to the picture I posted then: http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-01-28 As we are not going anywhere now, I'm trying to improve my Photoshop skills and having fun with previously taken pictures. Here is the link to the tutorial I used for this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIXwlTMmrbA