Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2131
Al Khod Caslte - edit
In February the hike group visited the ruins of this castle built about 300 years ago. This is the link to the picture I posted then:
http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-01-28
As we are not going anywhere now, I'm trying to improve my Photoshop skills and having fun with previously taken pictures. Here is the link to the tutorial I used for this one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIXwlTMmrbA
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2131
photos
33
followers
40
following
583% complete
View this month »
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th January 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ball
,
photoshop
,
castle
,
ruins
,
oman
,
al khod caslte
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close