Filled light bulb

The Gulf of Oman is often in the news, but did you know that the coast of Oman looking out to it is really stunning?

I took the rock picture during one of the hikes with moms from school. The desert picture was taken in Wahibi Sands during our Christmas holiday. And don't ask me why, but we moved some light bulbs (can't use them due to different voltage and connection), but this one served for a picture.

After playing and following Photoshop tutorials I did not really follow a tutorial for this one, but learned a lot recently!