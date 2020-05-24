Previous
Filled light bulb by ingrid01
Photo 2135

Filled light bulb

The Gulf of Oman is often in the news, but did you know that the coast of Oman looking out to it is really stunning?
I took the rock picture during one of the hikes with moms from school. The desert picture was taken in Wahibi Sands during our Christmas holiday. And don't ask me why, but we moved some light bulbs (can't use them due to different voltage and connection), but this one served for a picture.
After playing and following Photoshop tutorials I did not really follow a tutorial for this one, but learned a lot recently!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
