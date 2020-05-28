Added reflection - Mutrah Corniche

For the Word of the month word "reflection" I thought it would be cool to do another Photoshop tutorial and add a reflection. The link to tutorial used is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MvjWH8opK0
However, with my picture of a very touristic spot - the Mutrah Corniche with the traditional boats called "Dhows" - turned out to be very complicated as there was quite a bit of difference in depth. But I finely managed and am happy with the result. My husband liked it too until I showed him the original and now he says it is too perfect and unnatural.... Maybe I should post the original tomorrow...