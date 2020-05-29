Previous
Original - Mutrah Corniche by ingrid01
Photo 2140

Original - Mutrah Corniche

Yesterday I posted a picture with added reflections in Photoshop. After seeing the original my husband found the reflection version too perfect and unnatural. Here is the link to yesterday's picture: http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-05-28
