These are my husband's hands with the moon. I took both pictures myself and a tutorial was my inspiration, but because my Photoshop version is old, I could not follow it and just played with it myself. However, here is the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFapYMmHYZA The month of May turned into a Photoshop month, tomorrow will be the last edited photo as I intend to do 30 days wild in June.