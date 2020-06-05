House Crow

Colleges of my husband living close to the beach told us that the beach was open again for visitors!

Yelena needed sand to fill bottles as weights as she is still working out with the swim team coach via Zoom, but due to the summer holiday the weights they borrowed from school needed to be returned.

I was hoping to see many birds, especially seagulls, but no luck today. Fortunately there were some crows. I liked this one best because of the mountains in the background and he has something in his mouth.

We went around 7.30am and we returned about an hour later drenched in sweat! Maybe we need to go earlier to see more birds.