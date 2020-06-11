Previous
Lemons

Guess what we will be and have been drinking...

Wrong! Just lemonade, but it is good. The lemons are slightly smaller than golf balls, but very juicy. And the advantage is that they are only 3 meter away from my kitchen.
11th June 2020

Ingrid

Mallory ace
Beautiful. Love the light.
June 11th, 2020  
