Going for a swim!

Now the beaches are open I wanted to go for a swim, but the beach 5 minute drive was very crowded and not very nice.

So a friend told me she went swimming close to the airport and dropped a pin. This morning Yelena and I went. When we opened the car doors it smelled like a fish market and Yelena wanted to return straight away. But I didn't drive 20 minutes to just open a car door, and we had a look. There were quite a few dead fishes at the high tide line and she spotted a dead stingray too :(

However, there were some people swimming and the water looked very inviting. So I decided to go for a swim and have a good shower afterwards. After a few minutes Yelena joined me. The water was very clear and warm, but not too hot.

We probably return :)

Top picture: the only "house" in miles taken from the water. Smallest picture: there must be many craps, but I saw only one and he was to quick for a photo.

Bottom picture: amazing how clear the water was!