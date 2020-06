After posting last weeks limes on the tree @summerfield wondered if they were limes or Calamansi/Philippine citrus and liked to see the inside.Composition is not my strongest - but I hope this will work. Whatever they are they are very juicy and make a lovely lemonade. On top of that I can just pick them from the tree! I only need to be careful now because mommy Dove is still sitting on her nest and I don't want to scare her away...