Sent away...

Yesterday Yelena and I hoped to watch the sunset at the beach. It was very busy, probably too busy because the police were sending everybody home. There were at least 5 cars on the beach... If you look well you can see 3. I wanted to take pictures of this scene, but Yelena got a little nervous and annoyed with me, so this is the only proper shot I got. And obviously, we missed the sunset :(