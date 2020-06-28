Previous
Next
I'm watching! by ingrid01
Photo 2170

I'm watching!

Before I started to prepare dinner, I checked on the nest. A parent was still sitting on the nest, but the second (and last) egg was visible. A little later I saw through the window the second parent arrive and went out to have a look... The egg was gone and there were 2 nesting now! The other parent was sitting about a meter away and watching them. I had them both in the same photo, but cropped it a bit and cut a little out where the grey line was, otherwise the picture was not very interesting and just a lot of leaves...
A little later the first parent (I'm not sure if it is mom or dad) was on the nest and the nestlings were not visible any more.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
594% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise