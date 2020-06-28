I'm watching!

Before I started to prepare dinner, I checked on the nest. A parent was still sitting on the nest, but the second (and last) egg was visible. A little later I saw through the window the second parent arrive and went out to have a look... The egg was gone and there were 2 nesting now! The other parent was sitting about a meter away and watching them. I had them both in the same photo, but cropped it a bit and cut a little out where the grey line was, otherwise the picture was not very interesting and just a lot of leaves...

A little later the first parent (I'm not sure if it is mom or dad) was on the nest and the nestlings were not visible any more.