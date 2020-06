Flower wreath

Yesterday my husband and I worked in the garden as all the plants are growing crazy. So this morning there were still many Frangipani* flowers on the ground. Yelena found them and put them together with dental floss. Then she gave it to me as a present and we had fun taking pictures.

*Our Frangipani tree's flowers are having thinner and smaller petals than the more common ones we also have in our street, but the smell and big leaves are the same!