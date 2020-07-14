Eye in egg

This is a new surreal creation for the Tommy Ingberg art challenge.

I love Photoshop and think Tommy Ingberg's creations are very cool and did a "variation" last week. Katy suggested do one of my own. Today we had pancakes for lunch and I saved the eggs. Then my daughter (in the picture) came and wanted to take a picture of my eye (I don't know why), but together I was halfway there... Looking through old soccer pictures of my kids kicking a ball, I came across this one. When I started this 365project I had to promise my kids to ask for permission before posting a picture of them. This time Yelena liked it and even suggested to give my eye color, which in our opinion does look better.