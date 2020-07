Crows at the beach

Three brothers (triplets) in Yelena's swim team and live close to the beach. Their mom figured out what the best time was (officially nobody is yet allowed to be at the beaches and at this beach has quite some police present). Anyway now they swim 3 times a week for an hour between 8 and 9 am.

They invited Yelena too and although it was a little tricky get to the beach, we managed. While she was swimming I had a play with my camera and liked this picture.