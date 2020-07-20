Previous
Next
A flower on my car by ingrid01
Photo 2192

A flower on my car

Today I have been playing with homemade reflectors for the fill-light homework of the AYWMC course. First the sun was straight above me just after lunch which made using a reflector very tricky. So I tried later in the afternoon. Although the sun was still shining fiercely, the only place without funny shadows was my bright red car. A big bonus was that my husband needed to borrow my car and got it washed! (The insurance was expired on his - but both cars are insured again now).
I was quite pleased with this photo using a white sheet of paper on some cardboard as fill light
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise