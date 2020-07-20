A flower on my car

Today I have been playing with homemade reflectors for the fill-light homework of the AYWMC course. First the sun was straight above me just after lunch which made using a reflector very tricky. So I tried later in the afternoon. Although the sun was still shining fiercely, the only place without funny shadows was my bright red car. A big bonus was that my husband needed to borrow my car and got it washed! (The insurance was expired on his - but both cars are insured again now).

I was quite pleased with this photo using a white sheet of paper on some cardboard as fill light