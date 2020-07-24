Sign up
Photo 2196
Breakfast!
This crow is feasting on a dead fish. There were many other crows, but he was protecting his breakfast and they got the message.
Thank you for stopping by, your comments and favs (in general, but especially on yesterday's butterfly)!
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2196
photos
37
followers
46
following
0
365
Canon EOS 70D
24th July 2020 8:25am
Tags
food
,
sea
,
bird
,
fish
,
crow
,
refelction
