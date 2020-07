Crab flowers

Yesterday morning it was low tide and there many interesting crab-tracks. I didn't see any crabs around, but like really liked the "flowers" they made and took several pictures. Also of human, bird, dog and car tracks in order to make a collage out of it. However, looking at this picture this morning I thought it deserved a whole spot on my calendar as I really like the light here. Maybe you'll get the track-collage tomorrow if nothing interesting pops up today or tomorrow :)