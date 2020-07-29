Police boat triptych

When Yelena went swimming in the sea this morning I bought my camera and lens ball. Recently I saw some commercials for it and remembered that I got one a few years ago. The problem with the thing is holding or placing it well. Looking through this mornings pictures I decided to Photoshop my fingers of the lens ball, but I was not happy with the result. So Plan B was started. But that wasn't as easy as it looks either. Originally I had deleted the 3rd photo as I thought it was quite boring and had a photo of the fishing boat. However, after the first triptych was ready, the idea got in my head to show the boats "moving". Due to the middle picture It was not possible to get the fishing boat more to the right...

Anyway, I retrieved the last pictured from my camera and now I'm quite happy.