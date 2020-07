Lens ball at the sea

First try with my lens ball since a long time. Holding or placing it well is a real issue. Here I got rid off my fingers - only in the picture ;) - and I will see if I can do something more exciting next time...

I tried turning the picture upside down as I saw in the commercial, but in this case this looked better. Oh and I didn't really participate in the July-circles, but obviously this is a circle so will tag it.