Sprinklers! by ingrid01
Sprinklers!

Last Wednesday I posted a picture of a man exercising in the grass under a tree at the beach. Some of you had questions about how the grass could be so green here (Oman - high temps and hardly any rain). The answer is sprinkles and this morning when Yelena went for her swim, I walked the other way and saw some sprinklers working in the distance. I walked faster because I had no idea that they would be on for at least 25 minutes (time from my first to my last picture).
I also tasted the water and I am sure it is sweet water, not brackish, which answers another question!
31st July 2020

Ingrid

Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Ingrid
@sangwann @wakelys @casablanca @onewing @louannwarren - Here are some answers for y'all with regards to the green grass at the beach...
July 31st, 2020  
KWind ace
Nicely composed shot!
July 31st, 2020  
