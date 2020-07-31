Sprinklers!

Last Wednesday I posted a picture of a man exercising in the grass under a tree at the beach. Some of you had questions about how the grass could be so green here (Oman - high temps and hardly any rain). The answer is sprinkles and this morning when Yelena went for her swim, I walked the other way and saw some sprinklers working in the distance. I walked faster because I had no idea that they would be on for at least 25 minutes (time from my first to my last picture).

I also tasted the water and I am sure it is sweet water, not brackish, which answers another question!