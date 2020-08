G - Golden hour

This picture was taken some time ago. The building is a school at walking distance of my house. The foreground is a dry river.

Although I intended to take a picture around sunset today, it was not possible as it was cloudy! We have approximately 10 cloudy days a year and exactly as I need my picture... anyway, the clouds are here because there is a low pressure system coming our way. We might get some rain and if we do, I will walk over here again to see if it is possible to get some pictures.