Previous
Next
H - Happy Hibiscus by ingrid01
Photo 2211

H - Happy Hibiscus

The Hibiscus plant in our backyard must be very happy because it has many flowers and buds. This photo was taken yesterday - a storm was predicted for today, but although we haven't seen the sun today, we also did not have 1 drop of rain..
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh this is a beautiful image for the word today!
August 8th, 2020  
Babs ace
They are so pretty, look as though they are dancing.
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise