Photo 2212
I - It's my birthday
No, it isn't! All our birthdays are over. Mine will be the first on February 27th and therefor the candles, streamers and balloon-pump are nicely packed away in a box. But for this prompt I opened the box.
Happy birthday Annie!
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
candle
,
streamers
,
birthday
,
aug20words
Lou Ann
ace
We all need boxes like that! Great image for the word.
August 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A happy shot.
August 10th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great idea to have a birthday box and makes for a great shot.
August 10th, 2020
