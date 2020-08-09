Previous
Next
I - It's my birthday by ingrid01
Photo 2212

I - It's my birthday

No, it isn't! All our birthdays are over. Mine will be the first on February 27th and therefor the candles, streamers and balloon-pump are nicely packed away in a box. But for this prompt I opened the box.
Happy birthday Annie!
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
We all need boxes like that! Great image for the word.
August 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
A happy shot.
August 10th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great idea to have a birthday box and makes for a great shot.
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise