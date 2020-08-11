Previous
K - Kaleidoscope by ingrid01
K - Kaleidoscope

For today's word I looked at a few Photoshop tutorials and had a little play.
The original photo was Yelena's corrosion experiment in April. If you look well you can see a few nails and at the right bottom a paperclip. Here is the original photo: http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-04-06 and this is the link to the tutorial that worked best for me today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bsaQXOCD1I
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Margo ace
Nice capture
August 11th, 2020  
