Photo 2214
K - Kaleidoscope
For today's word I looked at a few Photoshop tutorials and had a little play.
The original photo was Yelena's corrosion experiment in April. If you look well you can see a few nails and at the right bottom a paperclip. Here is the original photo:
http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2020-04-06
and this is the link to the tutorial that worked best for me today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bsaQXOCD1I
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2214
photos
38
followers
47
following
606% complete
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
Tags
photoshop
,
kaleidoscope
,
aug20words
Margo
ace
Nice capture
August 11th, 2020
