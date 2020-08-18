R - Red

Remember my Dear Jane quilt? It was not finished yet as it needed a border of triangles. So for today's word red I took a picture of my progress. The triangles are now almost finished then I need to make 4 kites for the corners. I was hoping to finish it before school started, but the triangles are quite complicated. Last week it was confirmed that my kids' school would start online on Aug 25th. However, yesterday the Ministry of Education decided yesterday that the international school are not allowed to start until November 1st, in line with the local schools. The WhatsApp group on my phone went crazy. And I'm sure many moms got a bit red (and upset).

Today the international schools are doing appeal and we hope for the best. Anyway, if school really starts on Nov 1st I have my quilt ready...