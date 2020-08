U - Under

Today there was no swimming planned for Yelena's group, so she had the idea to get up early, go to the quiet beach and do a photo shoot.

It was fun and I have been editing the 200+ pictures today... When we were about to leave I remembered I needed an "under" picture. I brought my underwater camera and Yelena was happy to have a go. She took this picture and I think it is really cool!