V - View

Or rather "blocked view". At the beginning of our compound are 2 apartment buildings. In March the management company re-housed people still living there and started a big renovation project. I took this picture mid August on my phone. The different green colors of the netting, the trees and the fence/screens do not go well together and turning it into B&W works. Apparently the apartments are ready now, just last Thursday they took away the fence. I use this project also a diary and therefor I post it now... Days are still blending together here...