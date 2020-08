W - Wrenches

Yesterday I asked my husband if he had a wrench for today's photo. This morning he brought me a enormous wrench... Then I had a look in his toolbox myself and found an incredible amount of wrenches! I have no clue why he brought them to Oman because if something is wrong with the house or furniture he is not allowed to fix it, but they were great for my photo! This is only a small selection :)