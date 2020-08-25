Previous
You - Yelena by ingrid01
You - Yelena

Another photo from last Friday's photo shoot. Sunrise was supposed to be at 5.44am, but due to the haze we only saw the sun appear just before 6am. I saw the stroke of red light straight away but Yelena didn't really notice it from where she was, so I shouted, signed and waved... to get her in position. As her name also starts with a Y - I'll post it for today's alphabet.

Thank you all for the lovely comments and favs on yesterday's X - it is really appreciated!

Oh and our school started today! Yesterday, just after 5pm, we received an email that the Ministry of Education had given green light for our school to start online! Mixed emotions with my teenagers as the notice was very short (they started at 8am this morning), but like many other parents, I was very happy!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Casablanca ace
Just beautiful, such a classy shot.
Glad the teenagers are back at school, I am sure the good things outweigh the current stresses of the situation.
August 25th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav!
August 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A fabulous photo. Love everything about it!
August 25th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
love this wish I was there fav
August 25th, 2020  
