You - Yelena

Another photo from last Friday's photo shoot. Sunrise was supposed to be at 5.44am, but due to the haze we only saw the sun appear just before 6am. I saw the stroke of red light straight away but Yelena didn't really notice it from where she was, so I shouted, signed and waved... to get her in position. As her name also starts with a Y - I'll post it for today's alphabet.



Thank you all for the lovely comments and favs on yesterday's X - it is really appreciated!



Oh and our school started today! Yesterday, just after 5pm, we received an email that the Ministry of Education had given green light for our school to start online! Mixed emotions with my teenagers as the notice was very short (they started at 8am this morning), but like many other parents, I was very happy!